Upbeat trading statement from Marshalls

Marshalls street paving slabs

Marshalls’ total group revenue for the four months ended 30th April 2019 was up 21% at £180m (2018: £149m), thanks partly to the December 2018 acquisition of brick producer Edenhall. Excluding the impact of Edenhall, revenue was up 13%

Sales in the public sector and commercial end market, which accounted for roughly 69% per cent of group sales, were up 26% on last year. Sales in the domestic end market were up 9%.

In a trading update today, Marshalls said that it continues to outperform the Construction Products Association's growth figures and that underlying indicators in its key markets – house-building, roads, rail and water – “remain supportive to our growth strategy and plans”.

It added: “The board is increasingly encouraged regarding the group's performance for this financial year.”