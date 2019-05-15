  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu May 16 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Product
  3. Upbeat trading statement from Marshalls

Upbeat trading statement from Marshalls

1 day Like-for-like revenue at building products firm Marshalls is up 13% so far this year with trading conditions described as strong.

Marshalls street paving slabs
Marshalls street paving slabs

Marshalls’ total group revenue for the four months ended 30th April 2019 was up 21% at £180m (2018: £149m), thanks partly to the December 2018 acquisition of brick producer Edenhall. Excluding the impact of Edenhall, revenue was up 13%

Sales in the public sector and commercial end market, which accounted for roughly 69% per cent of group sales, were up 26% on last year. Sales in the domestic end market were up 9%.

In a trading update today, Marshalls said that it continues to outperform the Construction Products Association's growth figures and that underlying indicators in its key markets – house-building, roads, rail and water – “remain supportive to our growth strategy and plans”.

It added: “The board is increasingly encouraged regarding the group's performance for this financial year.”

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »