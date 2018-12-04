Update issued on Loch Quoich landslip

Highland Council has issued an update on aftermath of the 1km landslip, which severed voltage transmission lines to Skye and the Western Isles, closed the road and deposited a considerable amount of material into the dam spillway. Power station operations had to be stopped.

The council said that a slope stabilisation and road clearance plan is being developed by the stakeholders as a matter of urgency but the road is likely to remain closed until mid 2019.

The council has been working with SSE Transmission and SSE Generation as well as the affected residents and land users. The immediate priority was to make provision for access and provisions for those affected by the road closure. A temporary access route for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) has been established with the help of SSE Generation and landowners.

The engineers from Mott MacDonald categorised the area of the slip as very high risk. This prevents any attempt to clear debris from the road under the large loose material on the slope above until the material has been stabilsed.

SSE Transmission has reinstated its cables and has now handed over control of the road site to the council.

A road block is now in place to prevent members of the public entering the high-risk area and to direct essential users to the ATV diversion. The road block is manned during daylight hours. Non-essential users are being asked to avoid the area altogether.