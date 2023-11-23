Vacuum specialist broadens range

A Brock sweeper

RSP UK is the UK dealer for German vacuum excavator manufacturer RSP but has decided it wants to do more than that.

The addition of Dutch-made Amphitec vacuum excavators to the RSP UK offering follows the acquisition of Amphitec by RSP’s German parent company R&G in August 2022.

That acquisition broadened RSP’s product range with vacuum technology that is complementary to RSP’s ventilation technology, and integration of the two is now under way with the merger of the international sales and service organisations of both companies.

RSP UK has also signed up as the UK dealer for Brock Kehrtechnik sweeper vehicles.

“We are excited to now be able to better serve our customers by providing them with a wider range of exceptional construction equipment,” said Lloyd Gardener, director of RSP UK. “We are extremely proud of the strong relationships we have built across the construction, civil engineering and utilities sectors in the UK and believe we can bring the same high-quality of production, service and maintenance, and training to our customers across a variety of products.”

