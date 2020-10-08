Van Elle's Mason joins Green Piling

Mick Mason

Mick Mason spent 20 years with Van Elle, the foundations specialist, including the last 10 as managing director.

He was one of a trio of senior managers to leave Van Elle at the end of April as part of a restructuring, along with Tony Pontiero and Matt Love, but not before cashing in more than £2m-worth of shares in February thanks to the 2016 stock market listing.

Green Piling managing director David Green said he was ‘thrilled’ to have 53-year-old Mason working for him. “His track record and wealth of experience makes him an ideal candidate to help build on the previous achievements of Green Piling, as well as work on our ambitions for the continued growth of the business for the future,” he said

Green Piling has also promoted estimating and technical manager Simon Day to the role of pre-construction director, joining the the executive team alongside David Green and Mick Mason.

