Piling contractor makes management changes

Peter Handley

Tony Pontiero is one of three senior managers leaving the foundatiosn specialist as a part of a leadership restructure. Group services director Mick Mason and preconstruction director Matt Love also leave the company,

Peter Handley (no relation to former group director Vic Handley) now leads Van Elle’s £30m turnover housing division, comprising ground improvement, piling and modular foundation systems. He re-joined Van Elle in early 2019 after several years with Cementation.

The piling division continues to be led by Malcolm O’Sullivan, who joined Van Elle from Balfour Beatty in June 2019. The specialist piling and rail businesses are both overseen by construction director David Warner, who has been with the company wince 2001.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk