Vinci wins £9m home improvement works

Vinci’s programme of works is designed to improve Southern’s housing stock to at least an EPC C energy performance rating.

The work is jointly funded by Southern Housing and the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, and it is one of the first awards released through the Fusion 21 de-carbonisation framework.

Southern Housing secured a grant from the government’s social housing decarbonisation fund. This will be used to improve the energy efficiency of 1,491 homes over the next two years.

Vinci Facilities managing director Tony Raikes said: “Working with Southern Housing is a great chance to demonstrate why we came first in the Fusion 21 framework and put into practice our policies around retrofit. It is all about improving the quality of life for residents and one of our first steps will be to create a bespoke resident engagement process using TPAS standards.”

