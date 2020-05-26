Vinci wins further work on Grand Paris Express

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the contract to a joint venture led by Eurovia subsidiary ETF, working with Vinci Energies subsidiary Mobility. The work involves track and overhead contact line equipment on the Line 15 South – West sector between Pont de Sèvres and Les Ardoines.

Other group subsidiaries already involved in the construction of the Grand Paris Express network include Vinci Construction subsidiaries building Line 15 South tunnels and stations and extending Line 14 to the south. Earlier this month, Société du Grand Paris also awarded the first Line 18 construction contract to a joint venture led by Vinci Construction.

Tasks include supplying and installing the track, overhead contact line and equipment - walkways, cable trays, dry stand pipe and drainage pumps - along a 16.5km section of tunnel. The project will get under way at the end of this month and take 64 months to complete, with a design phase followed by a works phase starting in mid-2021.

The section lies between the future Pont de Sèvres station and the future Les Ardoines station east of Vitry sur Seine. It will be connected to the Vitry sur Seine infrastructure maintenance site, for which ETF will install the track, overhead contact line and equipment under a contract awarded in January 2020.

Line 15 South will run from Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs. Trains will serve 16 stations over a total distance of 33km in 37 minutes. The line will run through 22 municipalities with a combined population of more than million. It is set to open in 2025.

