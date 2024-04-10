Vistry secures Homes England deals

In Birmingham, Vistry Group, which includes Countryside Partnerships, has been appointed by Homes England to lead the regeneration of City Hospital.

Vistry has been working with Birmingham City Council and Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust to bringing this Winson Green site forward for development.

The site has outline planning permission for 750 homes, of which more than 50% will be affordable or private rent tenures, with the remaining homes for open market sale. There will also be 8,000 sq ft reserved for commercial and community space.

A second partnership deal in Hardingstone, Northamptonshire, will see Vistry deliver 250 mixed tenure homes, with more than 50% already sold. The site is also formerly owned by Homes England and has outline planning permission.

The majority of the 1,000 new homes will be built from timber frames manufactured at the Vistry Works East Midlands factory in Leicestershire.

Vistry Group chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "These deals further evidence the benefit of our long-term strategic partnership with Homes England, enabling the group to deliver a significant number of mixed tenure homes in the Midlands. Furthermore, the unique capabilities of Vistry Works will allow us to utilise timber frame manufacturing at scale across both sites, speeding up housing delivery whilst reducing carbon emissions."

