Vistry to build over 96 acres of Devon

The land that Vistry has bought

Vistry plans to build 726 homes on the land in the market town of Wolborough, in the Newton Abbot area of Devon.

The houses and flats will be a variety of sizes and types, under both Vistry’s Bovis and Linden Homes brands. Of the 726 homes, 145 will be designated as affordable and 36 as self-build plots.

Construction is expected to start in September 2022.

Vistry has agreed to pay £1.75m for local cycle lanes, playing fields and bus services.

Vistry Housebuilding chief executive Keith Carnegie said: “Given the strength of demand for our new builds, this latest site of over 700 homes will allow us to deliver much-needed housing, all the while boosting investment and jobs in the region.”

Teignbridge District Council included the Wolborough Hills, on the edge of Newton Abbot, in its local plan in 2013, despite 7,000 objections at the time.

