VolkerFitzpatrick to build £20m maritime defence centre

The planned National Maritime Systems Centre in Portsmouth

The design and build project will see VolkerFitzpatrick demolish an existing structure before constructing a part two-storey, part four-storey building in its place. The new facility will have office space, laboratories and ancillary accommodation. The team will also construct a feature atrium, with a double height reception area and a 100-seat lecture auditorium.

The works are due to begin in early 2019 and continue for 18 months, completing in summer 2020.

The building will have approximately 6,320 m2 of office space and consist of a concrete frame, with curtain walling and a rainscreen façade. Photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps are expected to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint and help the facility meet the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard.

Once completed, the National Maritime Systems Centre will increase the capacity of Portsdown Technology Park, transforming it into a UK Centre of Excellence for Maritime Mission Systems.

Steve Fitz-Gerald, managing director for maritime, land and weapons at QinetiQ, said: “Providing our science, technology and engineering teams with state-of-the-art facilities enhances our ability to support the Royal Navy for decades to come.”