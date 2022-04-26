VolkerFitzpatrick wins £61m Birmingham stations contract

CGI of Moseley railway station

The £61m scheme will reintroduce passenger train services to Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazelwell for the first time in 80 years.

Design work has started and work on site is expected to begin in November 2022. The stations are expected to be completed a year later.

The project is led by TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE).

WMCA is providing £36m towards the cost, with £20m from the Department for Transport and the remaining £5m from Birmingham City Council’s clean air zone fund.

TfWM director of rail Malcolm Holmes said: “This is a major milestone towards seeing passenger trains restored on the Camp Hill line, with the contractor in place and construction crews gearing up to get on site. This means that, after several years of planning and development, we are now entering the final phase and it will not be too long before these stations are complete and open to the travelling public.”

VolkerFitzpatrick is also currently working on the £56m University Station redevelopment for TfWM.

