VolkerFitzpatrick wins Maidenhead spec office scheme

Construction of the 70,000 sq ft speculative development starts this month, with a scheduled completion date of February 2020.

Two of Foundation Park’s eight existing units have been demolished to make way for a new three-storey building. VolkerFitzpatrick structural works will include concrete pad foundations, a steel frame and metal-decked concrete floors.

The building’s façade will be comprised of curtain walling, infilled with alternating feature panels and glazing units. The second floor will have structural glazing and a balcony terrace area, with glass balustrading.

Within the full height atrium, VolkerFitzpatrick will install an internal staircase, supported by structural wires at roof level to give the impression that it is floating. Office spaces will have 150mm raised access flooring and be finished with suspended metal tile ceilings. LED lighting will be installed throughout and photovoltaic panels on the roof will provide the building with energy.

Parking space is being provided for 103 cars and 44 bicycles.

JP Morgan Asset Management vice president Paul Harris said that the building was the largest speculative development in the Thames Valley.