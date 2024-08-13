VolkerRail makes Scottish debut for Network Rail

The contracts include a £150m contract for signalling, power and communications works awarded to VolkerRail – its first major contract in Scotland.

Projects under the new SCF framework will include buildings, civils, structure, earthworks, drainage, renewals and enhancements across the country.

In addition to VolkerRail’s contract, Network Rail has awarded Lot A (minor civils up to £150m) to Taziker Industrial; Lot B (buildings and civils up to £750m) to AmcoGiffen and Story; and Lot C (geotechnical and minor civils up to £420m) to QTS.

Each of the contracts are for five years, with a three-year extension option based on performance.

Liam Sumpter, managing director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “The awarding of these contracts will help us continue to deliver a railway that is safe and reliable for passengers and freight.

“We’re excited to once again be partnering with Taziker, AmcoGiffen, Story and QTS and we’re looking forward to welcoming VolkerRail on to Scotland’s Railway family.”

Niall McCreanor, director of specialist businesses, VolkerRail, said: “VolkerRail has extensive experience in signalling, telecoms and power renewals, and enhancements, and we have spent considerable time building our presence in Scotland to better understand the needs of Scotland’s railway, to ensure we can provide the best possible service.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Network Rail and Scotland’s Railway to deliver efficient outputs in line with their key strategic themes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk