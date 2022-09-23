Walbridge starts work on Ford’s US$5.6 billion electric vehicle factory

The new factory complex will be called Blue Oval City - for obvious reasons

Known as Blue Oval City, the new factory at Stanton, near Memphis, will be the biggest in Ford’s 119-year history, covering six square miles. It will employ around 6,000 workers building electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Ford is developing the project in joint venture with South Korean battery manufacturer SK Innovation.

Ford said that between 5,000 and 6,000 construction workers will be employed on the project, which it scheduled for completion in 2025.

Walbridge, a US$1.9-billion-turnover company, has a long history of working with Ford, according to US business journal Engineering News-Record (ENR).

It has worked on the expansion of Ford’s Flat Rock and Dearborn factories in Michigan as well as its factory in Hermosillo, Mexico. Ford has also employed Walbridge to build a research and engineering facility and a factory tour visitor centre near its headquarters in Dearborn.

Last year, Walbridge received Ford’s “diversity and inclusion world excellence” award, reports ENR.

