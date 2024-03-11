Wallasey Town Hall annexes start to come down

J Freeley has begun to demolish the south annexe at the side of Wallasey Town Hall

Wirral Council appointed J Freeley to demolish the town hall’s north and south annexes in Brighton Street as part of regeneration plans for the area. A development of nearly 500 flats and houses is planned on the west bank of the Mersey, creating a new neighbourhood.

Site hoarding and footpath diversions have been installed, and both buildings have been stripped internally by J Freeley ahead of the phased demolition. The south annexe is being demolished first with the north annexe to then follow.

Demolition is mostly being carried out using high reach excavators. For part of the north annexe, which is close to residential properties, J Freeley will undertake floor by floor demolition.

Director Michael Freeley said: “This is a vital project for the local area which will release the land for redevelopment. Following the successful strip-out of both buildings, we are on track to complete the works by June helping the council to kickstart its masterplan to regenerate Seacombe.

“With demolition now under way, we are doing everything we can to minimise any potential impact on the surrounding properties and roads. Noise, dust and vibration will be reduced as much as possible and levels continually monitored.”

Wirral Council leader Paul Stuart added: “This demolition work is another sign of the very real progress we’re making with our ambitious regeneration programme. Our masterplan for the Seacombe corridor is moving forward and is part of a much broader strategy stretching the length of the borough to bring real improvements and opportunities for the people of Wirral.

“Our regeneration will bring not just new buildings and infrastructure but help deliver economic growth, new homes, jobs and greater prosperity – and we are already seeing the early fruits of this, with much more set to come in the next few years.”

The demolition of the former office buildings, which have been vacant since 2020, has been funded by a £2.3m grant from the government’s brownfield land release fund.

Wirral Council’s regeneration proposals for the area form part of the Wallasey Town Hall Quarter Masterplan which went out to public consultation in late 2023. Ideas for redevelopment include a remodelled area around Wallasey Town Hall with a centralised plaza in front of the historic building.

