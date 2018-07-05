Waste company buys demolition contractor

Maylarch is under new ownership

Oxfordshire-based Maylarch specialises in demolition, asbestos removal, land remediation and waste management.

M&M Waste Solutions operates a fleet of waste collection vehicles from Worton Park near Cassington, Oxford where it has a recycling facility and waste transfer station handlling up to 150,000 tonnes of material every year.

The two companies will continue to operate separately to maintain their branding, and specialist services.

Maylarch managing director Simon Ward said: “This deal will allow further growth and security for all those working for Maylarch and will increase opportunities for our customers and suppliers. We can see some great opportunities opening up with M&M”

M&M Waste Solutions managing director Rob Fluckiger said: “There is great synergy between our two companies and the combination of knowledge, experience and capability within both businesses complement one another extremely well.”