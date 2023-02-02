Waterman appoints Bristol civils lead

Paul Mennell

Paul Mennell joins Waterman after 18 months with rival consulting engineer WSP where he was principal engineer in the Redstart joint venture with three Welsh local authorities providing municipal engineering design services.

Much of his 20-year career to date has been spent in environmental and water engineering. He has worked for developers, contractors, water utility companies, local authorities and the Environment Agency. He also worked for National Highways as the southwest drainage lead. His experience spans flood management, clean and foul drainage network design, water management and dam engineering.

Richard Stockwell, Waterman’s regional director for infrastructure and environment in the southwest, said of his new associate director: “His skills and experience will be invaluable in supporting our private sector infrastructure work as well as developing our public sector client base in the southwest.”

