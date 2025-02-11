Waterman appoints industrial director

Alison Doubell

Alison Doubell has been tasked with realising Waterman’s growth aspirations in industrial markets.

She joins Waterman from BWB Consulting where she was a director of its structures team.

Over the years she has led major schemes for Segro, Jaguar Land Rover, Network Rail, Hitachi, Siemens, GIST and Prologis.

“I am excited to be joining Waterman Group at such a pivotal time,” Doubell said. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue driving forward high-quality, sustainable solutions for the industrial sector, while strengthening relationships with our clients and supporting the business’s growth.”

Richard Whitehead, managing director of structures at Waterman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Alison to Waterman Group,” said. “Her wealth of experience, leadership capabilities, and strong industry relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our industrial portfolio and support our clients in achieving their commercial and sustainability goals.”

