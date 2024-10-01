Wates acquires property services business

Liberty and its 1,100 employees are joining Wates Property Services, adding capabilities in domestic property repair and maintenance, as well as heating and compliance.

Liberty carries out approximately 1,500 customer calls a day. Last year it turned over £120m and made 114,781 property repairs. Liberty will continue to trade under its own name.

Wates Property Services managing director David Morgan said: “We’ve been actively seeking a specialist property support business to expand and strengthen our existing expertise in the social housing sector, and extend our range of services into the areas of heating and compliance, as well as renewable energy services. In Liberty, we’ve found the strategic fit we were looking for, so I’m delighted to be able to make this announcement.”

Liberty managing director Ray Jones said: “By joining Wates, we enter the next stage of our growth and development. Our combined service provision brings a stronger offer to both existing and potential clients, especially in property and renewable energy decarbonisation; services to which Liberty and Wates are strongly connected. This new step forward will ensure continued high-quality services for Liberty's current clients and their tenants, as well as an exciting future for Liberty and Wates and our people.”

