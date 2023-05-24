Wates' Midlands MD moves to McLaughlin & Harvey

John Carlin

John Carlin has joined McLaughlin & Harvey from Wates as Midlands regional director.

He had been with Wates since 2016 and previously worked for Bowmer & Kirkland as a contracts manager. He started his career as an apprentice joiner

He will be based in McLaughlin & Harvey’s Birmingham office.

McLaughlin & Harvey managing director Paul Griffen said: “I’m delighted that John has agreed to join the business and help to grow our presence in the region. We already have several projects on the ground for blue-chip clients such as BMW, Rolls Royce and Etex, and have recently delivered Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, which was the centrepiece venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletics programme and opening and closing ceremonies. Bringing John into the business now allows us to build on this solid foundation and I look forward to working with him and drawing on his considerable experience.”

John Carlin added: “My experience in the industry is extensive and varied. Since 2005, managing all aspects of a high-performing region within two highly regarded construction companies, I have gained invaluable insight and expertise in not only construction-related challenges but transferable skills to any kind of business in the region. I have been impressed by McLaughlin & Harvey’s professionalism and capabilities since joining, and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk