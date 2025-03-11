Wates recruits new operations director

George Mosey

George Mosey has joined Wates from Laing O’Rourke, where he worked for 16 years, most recently as head of procurement in the UK and Europe.

His new role will blend his previous experience across health and safety, procurement and project delivery.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Wates, with its strong heritage and firm commitment to driving safety, sustainability and quality in everything it does,” he said. “I look forward to working with teams across Wates Construction to maintain this strong foundation and continually improve how we deliver for our customers.”

Wates Construction managing director Steff Battle said: “With extensive experience in upholding the highest delivery standards, George will play a pivotal role in setting the benchmark for operational excellence across our projects. His position on the construction board is reflective of Wates’ longstanding commitment to sustainability, quality and health and safety.”

