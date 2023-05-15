Webuild secures €284m Piedmont road contract

Webuild and Cossi will be responsible for the executive design and construction of approximately 15 kilometres of highway with two lanes in both directions between the towns of Masserano and Ghemme in the Piedmont region.

The client is Anas, the road building and maintenance arm of the state-owned rail and infrastructure holding company Grupppo FS.

The work will include construction of six viaducts and six overpasses for a combined 1.5 kilometres. The highway section will improve traffic circulation by creating a link between the towns of Santhià, Biella and Gattinara near the A4 Turin-Milan highway and the town of Ghemme near the A26 Genoa Voltri-Gravellona Toce highway.

Webuild is one of Italy’s leading road-building contractors and has delivered more than 82,500 kilometres of highway across the globe.

In Italy, Webuild is currently working on Mega Lot 3 of the Ionian Highway in Calabria, a strategic project for transport in southern Italy.

This road, from Sibari to Roseto Capo Spulico, will improve links between Calabria and the regions of Basilicata and Puglia.

