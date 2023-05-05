Webuild subsidiary mixes Saudi oil and water

The first contract, worth €297m is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a water treatment plant at the Zuluf onshore oil facility in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The client is a consortium comprising Almar Water Solutions and Aljomaih Energy & Water on behalf of oil giant Aramco.

The plant will treat, degas and filter water to remove iron and suspended solids at a maximum rate of 185,000 cu m per day. The water will then be injected into the oil wells to facilitate the production of Arab Heavy crude oil by maintaining pressure in the wells.

The project is expected to take three years to complete and create approximately 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The second contract, worth €102m, is for the operation and maintenance of the water treatment plant for a period of 25 years. This contract has been awarded to a joint venture of Fisia Italimpianti, Almar Water Solutions, Aljomaih Energy & Water and Aquatech International.

Fisia Italimpianti has a 20% share in the consortium.

Fisia Italimpianti has a long track record in the Middle East, having built desalination and water treatment plants in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The company claims that its plants provide

potable water for more than 20 million people worldwide.

The latest contracts mark Fisia Italimpianti’s entry into the oil and gas industry and a return to the operation and maintenance sector of the water industry.

