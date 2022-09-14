Weetabix factory replacement approved

The former Weetabix factory on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, built in 1960, has been empty since 2019 when the breakfast cereal producer consolidated its Corby operations to a second factory nearby.
Its demolition is close to being completed and construction of the new unit will follow on with a view to completion by autumn 2023.
Copley Point Capital – on behalf of its Block Industrial program and Pembury Real Estate Ltd – submitted a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council earlier this year having purchased the eight-acre site.
The unit is designed to be BREEAM Very Good rated and will have a 12.5-metre minimum clear eaves height, 16-dock and two-level access doors, and a 50-metre yard.
Copley Point Capital director Nimit Oberoi said: “We’re very pleased to have obtained planning permission for Earlstree 160 just seven months after our acquisition. This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the positive and pragmatic attitude of North Northamptonshire Council.”
