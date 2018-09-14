Wembley Way to get steps

How the new Wembley Way will look

The ramp is being replaced by a new piazza with shops, cafés and bars leading to a set of steps in front of the stadium itself.

Originally built in the 1970s, the concrete Pedway ramp was introduced to aid pedestrian access to the old stadium over a large coach park that no longer exists in this location. The new plans from developer Quintain will see the entrance to the stadium transformed.

Quintain’s plans to transform the final section of Wembley Way (now officially called Olympic Way) were approved this week by Brent Council.

Disabled access to the stadium will be improved with the introduction of four new lifts – in addition to the existing lifts – to the front of Wembley Stadium.

The Pedway removal has long been part of Brent’s area action plan to improve east-west connectivity across the site and promote economic activity.

Quintain chief operating officer James Saunders said: “We are very pleased that the plans have been approved for the final section of Olympic Way, which will transform the experience of everyone arriving at Wembley Stadium. We want to create an area around the national stadium that is full of life and a destination in its own right and the introduction of an iconic set of steps helps us realise this ambition.”

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, highways & planning, said: “Olympic Way is a processional route for millions of visitors and these improvements, which have now been approved, will help make it a safer, more attractive and desirable location. It will become a destination in itself and mean that we’ll have more visitors coming here on non-event days to places like Boxpark, the new Wembley Park Theatre or one of the many bars or cafés – all of which will create an economic benefit that will be felt much further afield than Wembley, which of course is great news for Brent businesses and local jobs.”