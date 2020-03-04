Wernick moves into generator hire

Wernick generators

Wernick has invested £10m in generators for its new division, Wernick Power Solutions Ltd.

It has bought more than 1,600 generators ranging from 6 to 500KVA, including 225 JCB units in a £3m deal.

Then, at the end of January, the acquisition of specialist generator rental company Power-Rite took the generator fleet size in Wernick Power Solutions Ltd to approaching 2,000.

Wernick Power Solutions is headed by general manager David Mahon. He has a team of 30 and there are plans to increase this to 70, operating out of six regional locations by the end of 2021.

“We have ambitions to turn Wernick Power Solutions into a UK market leader in its sector,” David Mahon said. “With a modern hire fleet deploying the latest product telemetry, and backed by a highly experienced team, I am optimistic that Wernick Power Solutions will go from strength to strength.”

Wernick Group chief executive Simon Doran added: “I am absolutely delighted with the progress that has been made in the initial months of our new division. Our intention going forward is to grow through strategic acquisition and further investment in the area of green technology and renewables that will be a feature in an increasingly carbon conscious world.”

