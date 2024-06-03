Weston Homes appoints chief executive

Peter Gore

Peter Gore joined Weston as group operations director in September 2021 from Taylor Wimpey London, where he had been managing director for three years. He had previously worked for Barratt Homes and Mount Anvil.

Weston Group comprises several businesses including Weston Homes (volume house-building), British Offsite (offsite manufacturing), Weston Business Centres (serviced offices), Stansted Environmental Services (environmental and safety consultancy) and Weston Logistics (construction plant hire and warehousing).

In his new role Peter Gore will work across the group to ensure product delivery and quality, staff team building and development, health and safety standards and customer satisfaction.

Chairman Bob Weston, 69 next month, founded Weston Homes in 1987. Last year (the year to 31st July 2023) the Weston Group turned over £287m, building more than 1,000 new homes and achieving 872 legal completions. It made a pre-tax loss of £3.8m due to a £7.6m write down on the £300m Anglia Square development in Norwich, from which Weston walked away earlier this year [see previous report here], and £5.3m for building safety fund provision.

Earlier this year Weston Homes revealed plans to launch and develop five new residential schemes during 2024, providing almost 900 more new homes across London and the southeast. Work is now already under way at Tayfen Court in Bury St Edmunds, Brentwood Central, Town Quay and Jasper Wharf, both in Barking, and Bracknell Beeches in Bracknell.

Three further projects have also achieved planning this year, offering another 700 homes to its pipeline. These sites are all in Essex – Stanway, Epping and Takeley.

Bob Weston said: “Over the last three years Peter Gore has added fantastic value and insight to our housebuilding business and we are pleased to appoint him to the role of chief executive officer. Peter is dedicated, extremely hard working and results driven. He is an excellent and highly able CEO for our business.”

Peter Gore said: “Despite an extremely challenging economic climate, with squeezed margins, rising build costs and a constrained mortgage market, the business continues to make headway and we look forward to launching a series of significant new residential development schemes with others in the pipeline.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk