William Hare lands Broadgate steelwork package

CGI of 2 Finsbury Avenue (2FA) at Broadgate

William Hare has won a contract to design, fabricate and install an innovative sustainable steel solution for 2 Finsbury Avenue, the latest development at Broadgate in London.

2 Finsbury Avenue will comprise a 21-storey West Tower and a 36-storey East Tower, linked by a 12-storey podium. A solid and glazed sawtooth-shaped façade, characterised by triangular patterns, will be facilitated by a bespoke steelwork support system.

The new building will be the largest on the Broadgate campus, providing 750,000 sq ft of new offices, as well as green, leisure and publicly accessible spaces.

Main contractor for the £500m project is Sir Robert McAlpine.

The building has been design to meet BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, EPC A and NABERS 5-star ratings. William Hare has designed its steelwork to align with the project’s overall sustainability goals, including using lean design principles with the supply chain.

Having delivered nearby 100 Liverpool Street and 1 Broadgate, William Hare’s partnership on 2 Finsbury Avenue – working with Sir Robert McAlpine – will further extend its longstanding association with the Broadgate joint venture, between British Land and GIC.

William Hare director Matthew Nesbit said: ““Being able to bring our design, fabrication and delivery capability to life on schemes like this is testament to our market-leading position as a global steel specialist.”

Completion is expected in 2027, with global hedge fund firm Citadel, and Citadel Securities pre-letting more than a third of the development’s office space. William Hare is expected to have completed its works by summer 2025.

