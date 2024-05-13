Willmott Dixon confirmed for £60m Manchester labs scheme

CGI of the revamped Greenheys building

Enabling works began last year for a £60m redevelopment of Manchester Science Park’s existing Greenheys building to create 131,000 sq ft of specialist lab space across six floors.

Bruntwood SciTech has only now confirmed Willmott Dixon as lead contractor for the project in Manchester’s Oxford Road Corridor.

The project, designed by BDP, is scheduled for completion in summer 2026,

UK Biobank will occupy three floors of Greenheys, for its headquarters, with facilities including a robotic freezer capable of storing and retrieving up to 20 million biological samples four times faster than current standards.

Greenheys will also offer a range of specialist CL2 labs with supporting office space starting from 2,500 sq ft and up to 22,000 sq ft floors. An array of advanced technical features will be on offer, including increased vibration resistance, piped gas distribution systems, enhanced cooling and ventilation systems, high-security access, and 100GB superfast connectivity.

Bruntwood SciTech is a joint venture between property developer Bruntwood, Legal & General and Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF).

Bruntwood SciTech development director Sam Darby said: “We are delighted to have Willmott Dixon on board for the Greenheys development. Their expertise aligns strongly with our vision for creating a facility that will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the life sciences sector, and become one of the most advanced and specialist life science spaces in the UK.”

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said the project would be “a catalyst for changing lives”.

Greenheys is part of Manchester Science Park’s one million sq ft masterplan and joins other developments by Bruntwood SciTech currently under way in Manchester, namely Citylabs 4.0, No. 3 Circle Square and the latest city centre innovation centre, Pall Mall.

