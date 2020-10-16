Willmott Dixon confirmed for more Rochdale regeneration

Artist's impression of the Neighbourhood Rochdale project

Willmott Dixon completed phase one of the Rochdale Riverside development in the town centre earlier this year – 200,000 sq ft of shops and leisure space – and is now moving forward with phase two, the housing element.

On Rochdale Riverside phase two Willmott Dixon has an initial £2.7m enabling package to prepare the site for construction work to start next spring on 220 apartments for affordable rent and a hotel on land currently used as car parking off Baillie Street and John Street. Willmott Dixon is working with the borough council and Genr8 Developments.

Nearby, Willmott Dixon is also working on the Neighbourhood Rochdale project, redeveloping the former Central Retail Park, a brownfield plot less than a mile from the Rochdale Riverside site, into a residential estate.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said: “We are proud to be appointed to these exciting projects, which continue our part in reinvigorating Rochdale. Both developments will be a blueprint for vital town centre regeneration across the UK; attracting inward investment into this community.

“Our purpose is to deliver brilliant buildings, transform lives, strengthen communities and enhance the environment so our town and cities are fit for future generations. Developments like Rochdale Riverside have already put the town on the map as a great place to live and work in. Phase Two and Neighbourhood will continue to blaze that trail for developments which leave a lasting positive legacy and stimulate the local economy.”

