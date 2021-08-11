Willmott Dixon gets nod for £18.5m second phase of Swindon housing scheme

CGI of the Queens Drive scheme

Willmott Dixon will demolish four derelict residential tower blocks to make way for 68 new apartments and 34 houses in the latest part of Queens Drive’s redevelopment.

Willmott Dixon is already on site with phase 1A, a £11.5m contract to build 15 houses and 32 flats, which it started in June 2020.

The £34m development is on the A4259, one of the busiest roads into and out of Swindon town centre.

Councillor Cathy Martyn, Swindon Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This development delivers much needed, affordable housing in Swindon through the council’s biggest regeneration scheme to date. It’s great to see work about to start on the next stage to create modern, efficient and well-developed homes for the future.

“The new homes have been designed to reflect Swindon’s unique heritage and efforts have been made to incorporate the town’s railway history into the designs. The prominent gables of the apartments, for example, are based on the widths of the former engine sheds used to house, repair and maintain trains, whilst the building mass ensures dual aspect living so that they will be light and airy to live in once built.

“Along with the housing, we’ve taken steps to ensure that the homes are as climate friendly as possible by using PV cells and triple glazing, as well as taking steps to ensure the local wildlife continues to thrive with the help of new bat boxes. I understand the importance of investing in our local communities and building good quality, affordable housing in Swindon is a top priority for this Council.”

The Queens Drive regeneration project is funded from Homes England Grant, the council’s housing revenue account (HRA), and borrowing offset against the rent income generated by the homes. The construction was procured using the Scape framework.

