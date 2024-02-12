Willmott Dixon lands £55m Herts Constabulary HQ rebuild

CGI of the new headquarters for Hertfordshire Constabulary in Stanborough

Willmott Dixon will first oversee demolition of 11 of the 1960s-era buildings at the site in Stanborough, Welwyn Garden City before building a new 9,000 sqm HQ for more than 600 operational staff.

The Hertfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner selected Willmott Dixon for the £55m project via the Scape Construction framework.

Designed by Vincent & Gorbing Associates, building works should complete in summer 2026.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Stewart Brundell said: “As a proud Hertfordshire-based company, it is fantastic to be starting on site to provide a new facility for our county’s police force. This project follows on from our successful delivery of the Bedfordshire Police’s new custody suite. The new HQ will provide Hertfordshire Constabulary’s people with a sustainable, flexible working environment which can be utilised for police and community groups as well.”

Willmott Dixon has also recently built a new forensics centre for Thames Valley Police, a new fire station and training centre for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, as well as new headquarter buildings for Dorset, Humberside and Merseyside police forces.

