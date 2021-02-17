Willmott Dixon overhauls Stevenage bus station

Stevenage bus interchange

The new-look interchange will have live passenger information boards, covered waiting facilities with seating areas, toilets and a café.

It should be ready for use by autumn 2021.

Willmott Dixon will also make new pathways linking to the nearby railway station and town centre.

The project, designed by the architect Stephen George & Partners, is part of Stevenage’s 20-year £1bn regeneration programme.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “ The bus interchange development not only significantly improves transport links across the town and provides better and more secure facilities for bus users; it also facilitates the development of other projects, like SG1 taking place. This is a really exciting time for Stevenage and we’re optimistic that this development, combined with our others that are near completion, will provide the boost that people need at the moment.”

SG1 is a development being brought forward by Mace in joint venture with the council. The 14.5 acre masterplan is divided into 10 development plots, comprising more than 1,800 new homes, 3,500 m2 of retail and commercial floor space, a new public square and a new park, as well as a council services centre and a new primary school. [See previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk