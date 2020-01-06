Mace presents Stevenage plans

Visualisation of Plot A facing the new Arrival Square

Stevenage Borough Council engaged Mace last year as its development partner for a programme of town centre renewal. After months of local consultation, Mace has produced plans for more than 1,800 new homes, 3,500 m2 of retail and commercial floor space, a new public square and a new park, as well as a council services centre and a new primary school.

The planning application proposal, known as SG1, seeks to complement new developments already under way in the Hertfordshire town – at the north end of Queensway and on the Town Square.

Mace director Kevin Cowin said: “This is an ambitious and carefully crafted proposal that expresses our confidence in Stevenage town centre. We aim to revitalise the town centre by introducing new homes, vibrant activities, community facilities and inviting public spaces. Our vision is to deliver a thriving, successful and attractive heart to Stevenage which will serve the needs of local people and businesses for decades to come.”

The planning submission provides an outline proposal for the 14.5 acre masterplan which is divided into 10 development plots. It also contains a detailed application for the first two plots in the first phase, which includes the area of Swingate South car park and Swingate House, as well as the former police building on Southgate. The first phase proposes 760 new homes in the town centre. Future phases will add new retail and commercial floor space in addition to further new homes.

Mace is also managing the delivery of improvements to the existing Town Square, which is on site at the moment with Ashe Construction.

Further information on the SG1 town centre regeneration can be found at www.sg1consult.info

