Willmott Dixon selected to build £34m council estate in Wednesfield

A CGI of The Marches in Wednesfield

Willmott Dixon has been given the job of constructing a development called The Marches on the site of the former Wednesfield High School for WV Living, a private limited company set up by the City of Wolverhampton Council in 2016 to develop new housing.

Willmott Dixon is working with BM3 Architecture on The Marches and the first homes are expected to be ready for new tenants before the end of the year. Of the 266 new homes to be built, 67 will be affordable.

WV Living is aiming to build more than 1,000 homes over the next four years; this is the largest of its first-phase sites.

WV Living is also developing three further sites as part of its phase one developments, with 52 homes on the site of the former Danesmore Park Primary School in Ashmore Park, 25 new homes at the former Ettingshall Primary School site, and 40 homes at the former Prouds Lane leisure centre site.

Willmott Dixon director Simon Liversage said: “We have delivered over £200m of projects in the Midlands in recent years and our team are looking forward to working with WV Living to develop houses and apartments that bring much-needed new places to live for the people of Wolverhampton. In the process we’ll also focus on supporting regional companies and jobs with our ‘local pound’ commitment.

“WV Living’s determination to utilise existing brownfield sites within the city plays a significant role in supporting the redevelopment of Wolverhampton, reclaiming and repurposing discussed sites such as this.”