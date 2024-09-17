Willmott Dixon to build Eston pool

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue September 17 2024

13 hours Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council has appointed Willmott Dixon to build a £15m swimming pool complex in Eston.

CGI of the new facility
CGI of the new facility

Eston’s new swimming baths will have a 25-metre, six-lane pool, a learner pool, changing rooms and a 150-seat spectator gallery.

Willmott Dixon started work this month and is expected to complete it in early 2026.

The new pool is being built on the site of the old Eston Swimming Pool on Normandy Road, which closed in 2021. MGL Demolition was tasked with clearing the site.

Elsewhere in the Tees Valley, Willmott Dixon is revamping Darlington’s railway station entrance for Network Rail’s £140m masterplan to deliver extra train capacity and better passenger facilities at the station and recently refurbished Stockton’s Globe Theatre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Construction News

