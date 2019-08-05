Willmott Dixon to replace Wimbledon's indoor courts

New facilities on the other side of Somerset Road is part of a long-standing masterplan

Willmott Dixon will demolish the existing indoor courts on the other side of Somerset Road to the main competition venue and replace them with new facilities for regular club members.

The project includes: 12 new tennis courts (six indoor and six outdoor) and associated club house facilities; a single-storey underground car park for up to 338 vehicles; facilities for competitors at the Wimbledon Championships; and upgraded chiller plant for Centre Court.

Work starts in August 2019 and the project is programmed to be completed by the end of October 2021. The contract value has not been confirmed.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Roger Forsdyke said: “We are looking forward to be working with the All England Lawn Tennis Club to create these superb new facilities in a location that is synonymous with excellence in everything associated with tennis.”

CGI of the new Somerset Road facilities at the bottom left of this image

Indoor and outdoor courts, clubhouse and underground parking

