Willmott Dixon wins £14m contract with Brighton Met

Willmott Dixon will build a 3,000m2 extension to an existing tower block on the campus to provide the college with a new Centre for Creative & Digital Industries.

The three-storey extension, to be built on what is now a car park, will also become a new main entrance for the college.

Willmott Dixon is working with a team that includes ECE Architecture and quantity surveyor Northgates. Completion is expected by the end of 2020.

Roger Forsdyke, Willmott Dixon’s regional managing director, said: “This further builds on our recent track-record that includes the Kennedy building for the University of Kent, another example of how we successfully work within a live campus site. We are really looking forward to working with the Met team on the next phase of their growth and, in the process, sustain regional companies and jobs with our ‘local pound’ commitment.”

The contract was procured via Major Works England & Northern Ireland, part of the Scape National Construction framework.

