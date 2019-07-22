Willmott Dixon wins £54m biomedical research building

The Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building is designed by Hawkins Brown Architects

The Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building (IBRB) on the University of Warwick’s Gibbert Hill campus will bring together up to 300 biomedical researchers from across the School of Life Sciences and Warwick Medical School.

The £54m building, designed by Hawkins Brown Architects, will have a 400-seat lecture theatre as well as various social and collaboration spaces in which to train future generations of biomedical researchers.

Willmott Dixon, as main contractor, is expected to complete by the end of 2020. It saw off competition from Graham, Kier and Morgan Sindall, who were also shortlisted for the job.

The client’s team also includes building services engineer Hoare Lea & Partners, structural engineer Peter Brett Associates and Mace as quantity surveyor.

