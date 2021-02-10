Willmott Dixon wins Dartford school expansion

CGI of the new performing arts facility

Willmott Dixon will build a two-storey building with 2,836 square metres of space, containing a performance venue, dance studios, music performance spaces, digital design classrooms and workshops.

North Kent College’s new Performing and Production Digital Arts Facility is being built on its Oakfield Lane campus in Dartford, Kent.

The contract was procured through the Scape National Major Works framework and is funded by the government’s £900m Getting Building’ fund and overseen by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). It is one of 34 projects for which the South East LEP secured funding in August 2020, totalling £85m, and one of six in Kent.

This is not Willmott Dixon’s only school project in Kent at the moment. It is also building a three-storey satellite facility for Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys in Sevenoaks on behalf of Kent Country Council. [See previous report here.]

