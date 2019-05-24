Wills Bros starts work on Maybole Bypass

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson attended the site break ground on the project, which involves the construction of 5km of carriageway with associated junctions including a tie-in to the existing A77 trunk road.

Matheson said: “The project will deliver benefits for both road users and the local community and builds upon the significant investment already delivered across ten improvement projects on the A75 and A77 since 2007.”

It is estimated that the project could employ up to 165 people during peak construction. Transport Scotland awarded the £29m contract to construct the bypass to Wills Bros Civil Engineering in April. Small and medium-sized enterprises, including local businesses, have been promised opportunities to bid for subcontractor roles (link opens in new tab).

On completion, the Maybole Bypass will separate local traffic from those travelling longer distances, including to the port of Cairnryan.

The bypass is expected to open in summer 2021.