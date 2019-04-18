Local jobs promised through Maybole Bypass construction contract

The contract is for the Maybole bypass on the A77 in South Ayrshire.

Transport Scotland has awarded Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The local community will benefit from opportunities created for small and medium enterprises to bid for subcontractor roles and the provision of at least four vocational and seven professional, site-based training opportunities. The contractor anticipates that the project could employ up to 165 people, during the months of peak construction activity, a number of which are created by the project.”

The project will include a new 5km bypass and associated junctions. The bypass will separate local traffic from those travelling longer distances, including to the port at Cairnryan.