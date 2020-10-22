Windows firm runs out of road

Total Glass premises on Knowsley Business Park

Sarah O’Toole and Jason Bell of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed administrators of Total Glass Limited on 19 October 2020 by its directors.

Most of the 167 staff have been laid off. The administrators have retained a handful to assist with the administration.

The business, founded in 1981, was engaged in the manufacture and supply of UPVC and aluminium products to the construction and building trade. Operating from Knowsley Business Park in Merseyside, with a turnover of around £25m a year, the company made windows, doors, conservatories, curtain walling and screens.

It is owned by chief executive Frank Deary.

Following heavy losses in the year to January 2020 the business was already struggling when the UK entered the Covid-19 lockdown in March. While the company survived the lockdown it experienced supply problems in September 2020 and attempts to raise funds to recapitalise the business were ultimately unsuccessful. The company effectively ceased trading at the end of September 2020.

Administrator Sarah O’Toole said: “It is always unfortunate when any redundancies need to be made, but the cessation of trade a number of weeks prior to our appointment, couple with product supply challenges in the sector, significantly limited the prospects of any business sale. Our focus now is on supporting the staff affected and the orderly realisation of the assets of the company.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk