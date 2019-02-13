Winning design chosen for Hamburg bridge

Six national and international engineering and architectural companies were shortlisted for the design competition. A design by Germany companies Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner and Gerkan, Marg and Partner has won the first prize. Other members of the team are Kocks Ingenieure and Mix landschaft & freiraum.

The new crossing will replace the Norderelbe Bridge as part of the widening of the A1 highway from six to eight lanes. The existing bridge was built in 1963 and shows significant deterioration.

The double cable-stayed bridge has different spans and pylon heights in answer to site constraints.

“The winning design convinces with is filigree aesthetic requirements, in which static and design merge,” said the competition judges. “It has been worked out thoroughly down to the last detail. The extensive technical frame conditions are well fulfilled. The bridge responds to the slightly asymmetrical situation of the span widths with a discreet accentuation of the construction through different pylon heights and number of cables.”