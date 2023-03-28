Winvic starts final phase of Redditch Gateway

Photo shows Jordan Hughes (Wakemans), Alex Morgan (Stoford), Ian Evans (Winvic), Alice Vacani (Blackbrook), Danny Cross (Winvic) and Dan Gallagher (Stoford)

This second development phase at Redditch Gateway will complete the 78-acre site, near Junction 3 of the M42, south of Birmingham.

Works started on 13th March and handover is scheduled for the end of 2023.

One of the warehouses is 142,100 sq ft with two-storey offices totalling 18,400 sq ft. The second comprises 257,100 sq ft of warehouse and 29,600 sq ft of three-storey office space. They have been designed to meet the widest of occupier demands with 50 kN/m2 floor loading capacities and 15-metre clear heights, as well as access to 9.5MVA power supplies.

The earthwork programme to create the development plateaus has begun and will comprise 108,000 cubic metres of cut and fill and the diversion of two courses of the Blacksoils brook, which currently cross the site. The foundations will be installed from May and the eight-week steel frame erection programme starts in July. Ecological enhancements to grasslands will also be part of the project.

The industrial facilities have been forward funded by specialist investor Blackbrook, which will acquire the freehold interest in both new developments on their completion. Phase one of Redditch Gateway saw the development of a 534,000 sq ft warehouse building that was pre-let to Amazon and included a £6.5m investment in infrastructure works, including a signalised traffic junction.

Winvic is also currently constructing and fitting out a 667,000 sq ft UK parts distribution centre at Ellesmere Port for Stoford, which will be complete in winter 2023 and has pre-let to Peugeot.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “We have built a relationship with Stoford over a number of years, and I’d like to thank them for once again appointing Winvic as their construction partner. The latest approach to digital design is being employed on the Redditch Gateway scheme and it’s facilitated faster and clearer insights and solutions across the design, materials, construction programmes and sustainability. The team has already made some great progress in the past week preparing for the watercourse diversion and we look forward to handing over the two facilities in December 2023.”

Stoford joint managing director Dan Gallagher said: “We are developing two highly specified logistics assets with Blackbrook, that will offer significant benefits to occupiers in terms of connectivity, power supply and future-proof ESG credentials. Redditch Gateway is an exciting logistics manufacturing development in a key distribution area that is serving demand in a supply constrained regional marketplace. Winvic is a long-term, trusted partner and we are looking forward to seeing these quality assets rise out of the ground in the coming months.”

