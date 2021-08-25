Wireless concrete sensors with cloud connectivity

LumiNode Plus

LumiNode Plus is a wireless sensing device that offers direct cloud connectivity, enabling instant streaming of concrete temperature and maturity data without the need for network gateways, repeaters, or signal boosters.

These advancements reduce the capital cost of concrete monitoring and enhance reliability for cloud connectivity, it is claimed.

LumiNode Plus is battery powered and is reusable across multiple projects, unlike fully embedded concrete sensors. It is rated at IP68 and enclosed with a protective shield, enabling it to withstand construction site conditions. It pairs with embedded sensing cables, with customisation enabling horizontal and vertical temperature monitoring . It also comes with a built-in temperature sensor for ambient temperature measurement, providing simultaneous insight into job site environmental conditions.

The LumiNode Plus concrete sensor is the newest addition to AOMS’ LumiCon Smart Construction Platform product suite.

“With LumiNode Plus, contractors can access critical information on concrete temperature and maturity data from anywhere in the world and on any device, so they can make informed, efficient decisions, ultimately saving project time and cost,” said Amir Azhari, co-founder of AOMS Technologies. “The enhanced flexibility of this solution adds value across a variety of construction project types, including linear, roadwork, or rail projects where installation of gateways can be challenging.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk