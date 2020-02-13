Worcester Uni picks six for £60m framework

The University Of Worcester’s St John's campus

The chosen six are: Speller Metcalfe, Deeley Construction, EG Carter & Company, Novus Property Solutions, Seddon Construction and Stepnell.

The framework, an approved list of building contractors that the university has chosen to work with, will run for the next three to four years and covers construction projects ranging in value from £300,000 up to £10m, from simple refurbishments to larger redevelopment projects.

Total value of work to be delivered through the framework is expected to be £60m.

A university spokesperson said: “The University of Worcester is delighted to include these firms on our framework, who will help us to deliver the University’s exciting projects for the future. We are always keen, where possible, to work with businesses in the region and have chosen companies whose excellence and expertise will be invaluable.”

