Work begins on Scottish modular housing scheme

The £9.8m project will deliver 63 affordable homes in South Ayrshire, with completion due in autumn 2022. It is being carried out by Irvine Housing Association - part of The Riverside Group - and Connect Modular, a division of The Wee House Company.

The Wee House Company, which specialises in modular construction, will design and fabricate all houses in its Ayrshire factory. Houses will be 90% complete when they depart the factory with kitchens, bathrooms, plumbing and electrics installed, facilitating a significantly shorter build programme and earlier occupancy.

The 63 homes form the first phase of a development of 250 at the site. The first affordable homes will be made available to Irvine Housing Association customers before the end of the year.

The development will see a blend of house types, including one-bedroom flats, three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

The project is Irvine Housing Association’s first development in South Ayrshire, and will be an addition to its existing portfolio of 2,000 homes across North Ayrshire, East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

Jennifer Higgins, managing director of the Wee House Company, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Irvine Housing Association to create such an innovative housing development. The use of modular construction improves build quality and means homes will be available for occupancy earlier. Irvine Housing’s willingness to embrace this evolution in construction has been key to the scale of the project. We are delighted that they have partnered with us, a Scottish manufacturer, to provide Scotland’s largest modular affordable housing development.”

Paul Hillard, managing director of Irvine Housing Association, said: “This is a really exciting development for us – our first in South Ayrshire and our first modular housing project - and we’re delighted to be partnering with the Wee House Company to deliver these much-needed, innovative and greener new homes for our tenants.

“We believe it’s important to keep delivering greater capacity to meet social housing demands across Ayrshire, through projects like this that offer good value for our customers and can be delivered efficiently while keeping the standard of homes very high. We look forward to welcoming customers into their new homes.”

Councillor Philip Saxton, housing and community wellbeing portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Dundonald and South Ayrshire, as we look to expand affordable housing. We will be able to allocate all 63 of these homes to people on our housing waiting list, I look forward to the start of works.”

