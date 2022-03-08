Work gets under way on Ayr Riverside project

The work involves the construction of public realm event space and a community pavilion overlooking the River Ayr. Once complete, the area will host to an array of local events including markets, concerts and events as well as providing a space for walking and enjoying the riverside surroundings. LDC will be working on behalf of Hub South West as the development partner of South Ayrshire Council.

It will be partnering with a design team incorporating architect Austin-Smith Lord, civil engineering and MEP consultant Harley Haddow and marine specialist Arch Henderson Engineering.

Ryan Broadley, managing director of LDC Scotland, said: “Having worked on several projects with hub South West and South Ayrshire Council, we are pleased to be given a further opportunity to show the strength of our skills, capability and commitment. We are delighted to have started on site with this exciting, landmark project which will undoubtedly enhance the riverside areas and provide a fantastic space for the people of Ayr when it’s completed.”

Hub South West chief executive Michael Ross said: “It is fantastic to see LDC Scotland continuing to carry the momentum built up over the past few years in its work in South Ayrshire. This is an exciting project which further strengthens our collective contribution, not only to the built environment of the historic town of Ayr, but also to the positive economic impact on communities across South Ayrshire.”

Work is set for completion in early 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk