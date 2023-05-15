Work starts on €346m Nordhavn Tunnel

(l–r) Danish minister of transport Thomas Danielsen, Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, and By & Havn chief executive Anne Skovbro at last week’s ground-breaking ceremony (photo: Vejdirektoratet)

The tunnel is intended to improve accessibility to the Nordhavn neighbourhood in Copenhagen, currently under development under a scheme to provide new housing and job opportunities.

The €346m (£301m) contract involves the design and construction of a 1.4km cut-and-cover road tunnel from Svanevænget to Nordhavn with approximately 700m of it running under water.

The Nordhavn Tunnel will extend an existing tunnel and provide more direct access to the urban development zones in both inner and outer Nordhavn.

Work on the tunnel started last week with a ground-breaking ceremony at the Nordhavn construction site attended by about 100 people.

"The Nordhavn Tunnel extension will improve access for residents and commuters to and from Nordhavn while redirecting heavy traffic away from Østerbro's streets. Furthermore, the tunnel is designed to accommodate future infrastructure decisions, such as the potential construction of an Eastern Ring Road," said Danish minister of transport Thomas Danielsen.

The project will also improve access to harbour activities in the area and divert a significant portion of heavy traffic from Østerbro's road network. Vejdirektoratet, the Danish road directorate, in collaboration with the City of Copenhagen and port development body By & Havn, is overseeing the construction of the Nordhavn Tunnel, with Besix/MT Højgaard JV acting as main contractor.

The City of Copenhagen will assume ownership of the tunnel upon its completion in 2027.

